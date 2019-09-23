Investigative teams at ABC Owned Television Stations across the country analyzed local measles vaccination rates and found local schools in communities nationwide that are below what's considered the community or "herd" immunity rate. According to the World Health Organization, 93-95% of people in a population need to be vaccinated against measles to make sure the rest of a population is safe from the highly contagious disease.
See the measles data from across the country and check vaccination rates in your area
Measles in Los Angeles: KABC investigates vaccination rates in Los Angeles County and California.
Measles in Central California: KFSN investigates vaccine rates in six California counties.
Measles in San Francisco: KGO investigates vaccination rates in nine Bay Area counties.
Measles in Houston: KTRK investigates vaccine rates in Texas.
Measles in NYC: WABC investigates vaccination rates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Measles in Chicago: WLS investigates vaccine rates in Illinois and Indiana.
Measles in Philadelphia: WPVI investigates vaccination rates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Raleigh-Durham: WTVD investigates vaccine rates in North Carolina.
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
MEASLES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More