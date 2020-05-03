newsviews

Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul

By Kay Cesinger
Testing has been a critical issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in January, Dr. Karen Kaul and her team at NorthShore University Health System began developing an in-house diagnostic test.

Now, she's helping vet the anti-body tests we've heard so much about in recent days.

Dr. Karen Kaul, Chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem joined Newsviews.



Quest Diagnostics announced its rolling out an antibody test consumers can order online before ever going to the doctor's office.

The test is supposed to show whether someone has had or has been potentially exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies to protect against a future infection.

However, FDA does warn that it doesn't know for sure yet whether having antibodies for the virus means you're immune.

