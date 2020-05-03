Newsviews: Dr. Karen Kaul

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6147035" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Karen Kaul, Chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem joined Newsviews.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6147040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Testing has been a critical issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in January, Dr. Karen Kaul and her team began developing an in-house diagnostic test. Part 2.

Testing has been a critical issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.Back in January, Dr. Karen Kaul and her team at NorthShore University Health System began developing an in-house diagnostic test.Now, she's helping vet the anti-body tests we've heard so much about in recent days.Quest Diagnostics announced its rolling out an antibody test consumers can order online before ever going to the doctor's office.The test is supposed to show whether someone has had or has been potentially exposed to the virus and has developed antibodies to protect against a future infection.However, FDA does warn that it doesn't know for sure yet whether having antibodies for the virus means you're immune.Dr. Karen Kaul, Chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at NorthShore University HealthSystem joined Newsviews to talk about the questions surrounding the new anti-body tests.