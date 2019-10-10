World Sight Day 2019: Pearle Vision committed to caring for kids' eyes

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pearle Vision.
Oct. 10 is World Sight Day, which aims to increase awareness of blindness and vision impairment across the world. Your child's vision is important. Pearle Vision is committed to taking the best care of your child's sight.
Pearle Vision is also committed to the community through their outreach program, ABSee, which ensures every child, especially those with financial need, has access to eye care and corrective wear. You can help to ensure this care; check out the website for more information.
Head to pearlevision.com to schedule an appointment.
