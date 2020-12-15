acts of kindness

Texas teen honors fallen Marine by playing music in front of his home every night

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 15-year-old's salute to a fallen Marine is going viral.

Ethan Martula has been playing his French horn in front of Sgt. Marty Gonzalez's home in Cypress, Texas, every night.

Gonzalez died late last month from complications of injuries he suffered in a grenade attack in Iraq 16 years ago.

"I never ever thought that at the age of 37 that I would be a widow," said his wife, Tawnee Gonzalez.

Martula said he wanted to show his appreciation for Gonzalez's sacrifice so he started performing in front of the family's home, playing the national anthem, the Marine hymn and 'God Bless America.'

"I feel like a lot people just saw it and were surprised that there are still people out there that do this and show great appreciation of people that made a lot of sacrifices," said the teen.

Martula said neighbors have been gathering to watch him play every night and said he's just heartened to know he's brought comfort to Gonzalez's widow and four children.

He hopes he can keep using music to help people going through tough times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoniraqnational anthemmusicacts of kindnessteenagerteenteenagersgood newsiraq warfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Chicago couple donates treats after COVID cancels their wedding
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Professor's act of Thanksgiving kindness becomes viral sensation
8-year-old helps dad sell flowers for living after losing job
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man seen on video shooting rife on Metra platform turns self in
1st COVID vaccines arrive in Illinois
Murder suspect escapes from prisoner van in Gary
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Nursing home residents hope COVID vaccine will put family back within reach
Show More
Fill a Heart 4 Kids non-profit helping children in need during holiday season
National Film Registry adds 'Dark Knight,' 'Shrek' and 'Grease'
Dry ice business booms for super cold COVID vaccine storage
COVID vaccine: Chicago area hospitals await first doses
Free ways to give back this holiday season
More TOP STORIES News