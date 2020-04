Coronavirus Update: Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in single day; Gov. Pritzker hopeful for June reopening

EMBED >More News Videos Illinois has surpassed its goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a day for the first time, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has surpassed its goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a day for the first time, Gov. JB Pritzker announced.On Friday, the governor said more than 16,000 tests were processed in a single day. It's a critical milestone in the state's marathon battle against coronavirus."It is not only important to identify individuals who need to be isolated or treated in a hospital, but it also informs our efforts on how to stop the spread," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.A day after extending the state's stay-at-home order through May, Gov. Pritzker is hoping for, but not promising, a June reopening of the state."The new normal that's going to occur at the end of May, or that is occurring even now, but we're evolving into new normal, is something that we're going to have to figure out as we go because the researchers, honestly, are still figuring it out," Pritzker said.But not every type of test is supported by the state.With growing interest in antibody tests, which are meant to assess if someone has had COVID-19 in the past, Gov. Pritkzer gave a warning Friday."I'm afraid we've seen many of tests promoted in a way that errs on the side of irresponsible," he said. "As of today, there are still no antibody blood tests certifiably proven to accurately and consistently diagnose COVID-19 antibodies."Illinois health officials announced 2,724 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state's total to 39,658. It marks the largest 24-hour increase to date, Dr. Ezike said.There were also 108 additional deaths reported. Illinois' COVID-19 death toll has now reached 1,795.Pritzker's modified stay-at-home order begins on May 1 and will remain in effect through the end of the month. The original stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 30.A key component of the modified order is a face covering requirement for public places, including stores.Some business owners are concerned about angry confrontations if customers without face coverings are turned away."Just like with everything else, you're not allowed to go into a restaurant without wearing shoes," Pritzker said.He added, "So it's perfectly acceptable to tell people that you're not allowed in if you're not wearing a face mask."But Pritzker's announcement was also a ray of hope for retailers who have been shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.The new order allows some non-essential businesses to take phone and online orders for pick-up and delivery beginning in May."This would be perfect for the stores at Water Tower, 900 North, The Shops at North Bridge, where they especially have the ability to set aside a loading zone, a pick-up area," said Kimberly Bares, president and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association.Back in March, several shops along the Magnificent Mile and throughout the city started boarding up, as the stay-at-home order took effect.Now that the governor is allowing some modifications to his original order, some of the plywood could start to come down."I do think that this tells folks that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. The tunnel was a little longer than we expected, I think for good reason, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Bares said.Retailers like clothing stores and book stores will begin the slow process of calling some workers back and partially reopening."They have been hit so hard, and this is something that I believe is going to at least put an employee back on or allow the owner to be able to get a little money in their pocket," said Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce.Retail stores could have modified hours and still may not be open seven days a week.Garden centers will be able to open just in time for the busy planting season.At Platt Hill Nursery in Bloomingdale, they are loaded with blooming plants and trees ready to find permanent homes.They normally do about a third of their business for the entire year in May."It's definitely our busiest time of the year, we're excited but it's going to be a difficult and trying time," said Graham Hill.At Crystal Lake Country Club, they're looking forward to big crowds anxious to get out of the house for a few hours."We believe golf is a good way to get people out of the house," said General Manager Bob Botod. "We have been working on this for several weeks."The country club's management is still determining exactly what social distancing guidelines will be in place when golfers return in a week.The goal will be to prevent the spread of germs, and they said they're ready."It's going to be safe, I think when we get the right guidelines together and people understand how to social distance I think that plan will make it a lot safer," said golf pro David Thompson.Even though things will be a little different on the golf course next week, golfers said they are excited to return no matter what the new normal means.Starting next Friday, it will be mandatory for all residents over the age of 2 to wear a mask in public places, such as stores and other spaces where it's not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance."We're not encouraging police officers to stop people and arrest them," Pritzker said of the new mask rules. "Private establishments do need to require that people who enter their establishment wear a mask."In making the case for the stay-at-home extension, Pritzker introduced some of the members of his team of scientists, whose efforts at modeling show an extension of the order was needed to stave off a second wave of infections."By heeding the governor's stay-at-home order, the population of Illinois has dramatically altered the trajectory of the epidemic in ways that we had hoped for but could not precisely predict," said Prof. Nigel Goldenfeld, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign."If we lifted the stay-at-home order tomorrow, we would see our deaths per day shoot into the thousands by the end of May, and that would last well into the summer," Pritzker said. "Our hospitals would be full and very sick people would have nowhere to go. People who otherwise would have won their fight against COVID would die because we wouldn't be able to help them through. No amount of political pressure would ever make me allow such a scenario for our state."But Pritzker has been pressured by state Republicans who are anxious to open things up. The new stay-at-home order comes with more flexibility for residents and non-essential businesses.Starting May 1, retail stores that are not designated as essential businesses may take orders online and by phone and offer pick-up and delivery, greenhouses and garden centers may open with social distancing measures, and there will be a phased-in reopening of state parks.Pritzker will also allow hospitals to resume some elective surgeries. Many hospitals have lost revenue that has resulted in some furloughs and layoffs."We're allowing some elective surgeries to resume for the benefit of patients and our hospital systems," Pritzker said. "But make no mistake, the first priority for our health care system continues to be the health and safety of all Illinois residents. That means preserving bed capacity for COVID patients, no matter where they come from."In a statement, Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin said the governor's modifications to the order did take into account many of the suggestions from state Republicans. He said he was "pleased with today's actions" but would like to see even more done to help the state's economy. But he and others question the accuracy and how the experts are reaching conclusions."There seems to be some inconsistencies over the past few weeks over this specific modeling that he is relying on," Durkin said.Pritzker explained the modeling gets better over time because the experts are now able to use on-the-ground data. But, the governor admitted it's not an exact science."There is no crystal ball available to us, there are only estimates," Pritzker said. "Illinois is home to get some of the finest researchers in the world."Officials now expect the state's peak to be in mid-May because the infection rate is slowing down. The governor says that's a good thing because it means the peak will be lower."We are indeed doing better, and I want to make sure everybody understands," Pritzker said Wednesday. "A very good sign of how, the direction that things are going."Gov. Pritzker attributed a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases earlier in the week to a testing milestone. The governor said Illinois performed 9,349 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday - the closest the state has come to its daily goal of 10,000 tests yet. Officials said they've been able to procure hard-to-find testing supplies."It's a complex set of things that you have to make sure you have altogether," Pritzker said. "And as you've heard, we've also lowered the bar a little bit on who can get tested now. It used to be you had to have a doctor's order. Now you don't need a doctor's order."