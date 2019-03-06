Windy City LIVE

Weight Loss Reveal - The Vitalife Weight Loss Program!

Tom Wyler visits Windy City Live to show off how he did on his 40 day weight loss journey.

CHICAGO -- This segment is produced with and sponsored by Vitalife.
One of the top New Years Resolutions is to lose weight. On New Year's Eve, Davis Jaspers, founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program, appeared on "Countdown Chicago 2019" to make an amazing offer to viewers at home.

On Jan. 24, Davis visited WCL to share the story of one of the people who took him up on his offer - Tom Wyler. Today, we see how he did on his 40 day weight loss journey!
Vitalife is having a Windy City Live special - you can get an initial consultation and scan - a $300 value - for $27! Just head to www.vitalifeweightloss.com or call 844-988-THIN to start your weight loss journey today!
