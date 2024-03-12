Man dead after fire breaks out at Highland, Indiana home: officials

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead after a fire broke out at a Highland, Indiana home early Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out around 4 a.m. at a house in the 2300 block of 81st Street.

Police officers arrived first and found two women standing outside covered in soot.

They said a man was still inside, and officers say they tried to get in the home, but it was too dangerous.

Firefighters found the victim's body in an upstairs bedroom. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.