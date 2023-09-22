The Red Oak Elementary School has been evacuated again after a 2nd Highland Park, IL bomb threat in 2 days.

Red Oak school in Highland Park evacuated over bomb threat for 2nd time in 2 days

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- For the second time in two days, a bomb threat was reported regarding a Highland Park elementary school, officials said.

North Shore School District 112 evacuated Red Oak School Elementary School Friday due to the threat, and a police presence is in the area. Residents are asked to avoid the scene.

On Thursday, the same school was evacuated due to a bomb threat, and students and staff were moved to Sherwood Elementary.

Two searches were done, including one with explosive detecting dogs, but nothing was found.

