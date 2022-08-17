Highland Park High School students return to class for 1st time since shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park High School students returned to class Wednesday after a summer that changed so many lives with that tragic shooting at the Fourth of July parade.

The focus for students and teachers as they return for the first day of school today is on building relationships with each other.

Students and staff alike will be trying to heal together after a tragedy that unfolded just half-a-mile away.

Highland Park High School students headed into their first day with hugs.

"I have really mixed feelings," Nolan Schott, junior, said. "I'm excited to be back, but it's just been so tough."

Schott walks by himself to campus. He was just blocks away from uptown Highland Park when the July 4 mass shooting began and he was at Six Flags Great America the same day a shooting unfolded in the park's parking lot days ago.

"Now I'm just scared everywhere I go," he said.

The American Flag waved in the wind and students were welcomed back by their superintendent as students and staff attempted to heal collectively.

"We talk to each other about the importance of self-care and taking care of yourself," said Bruce Law, Township High School District 113 superintendent.

Law said teachers have been training this summer to work with students who are mentally recovering from the shooting.

"We think of these things in tiers," Superintendent Law said. "There may be students who need a lot more counseling than other students."

Security is top of mind for the district, including a new policy asking students to scan IDs as they enter the building as well as alarms that ring when a door is left open.

"Kids shouldn't have to fear going to school or going to a parade," Stephanie Diaz, junior, said.

Diaz is an activist pushing for tighter gun laws. She's ready to learn once again with a community slowly trying to process this unthinkable tragedy.

"I think that sense of normalcy will definitely help many people, so I am glad we are going back to school," Diaz said. "Just the sense of community and being together more has definitely strengthened."

The district made a point to make sure no students had any homework Wednesday so they can focus their attention on each other.