Highland Park parade shooting: Police release description of shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park police have released a description of the suspect they are searching for in connection with a shooting at a 4th of July parade that has left six people dead.At a press conference Monday afternoon, Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill.said the suspect is a white man, approximately 18-20 years old with longer black hair a small build and wearing a white or blue T-shirt.The shooting Monday morning left six people dead and another 24 injured, officials said.The gunman appeared to be firing from a roof, Chris Covelli with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said.A firearm was recovered from the scene."This person is not identified," Covelli said. "All means at this point, this appears to be completely random."Covelli said hundreds of officers including with Illinois State Police and the FBI were searching for the shooter.