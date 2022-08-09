IL state senator organizes card drive for 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts

State Senator Julie Morrison is organizing a card drive for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts who was left paralyzed after being shot at the Fourth of July parade last month

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill (WLS) -- State Senator Julie Morrison, D-Highwood, started an initiative to help raise the spirits of the youngest victim of the Highland Park parade shooting.

Morrison is organizing a card drive for 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was left paralyzed after being shot at the Fourth of July parade last month.

"Almost everyone in the community has been thinking about and cheering on Cooper throughout his recovery process," Morrison said in a statement. "He's doing much better, but still has a long way to go. Let's show him how many people care."

Roberts was discharged from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation center, this past month.

Those who would like to send Cooper or his family a card can mail the cards to:

43 Highwood Avenue, Highwood IL, 60040.

Drop-offs are also welcome.