Semi carrying construction equipment rolls over on side of Eisenhower Expressway in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi has rolled over on the side of the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Hillside, Illinois State Police said.

It happened on the Interstate 290 westbound ramp to Roosevelt Road, under Interstate 88.

The semi was pulling a flatbed trailer, carrying an approximately 45,000 pound piece of heavy equipment, ISP said.

There are no reports of injuries, but it could be a while before they're able to get things cleaned up.

The right lane and right shoulder will remain closed until the truck and equipment can be removed, ISP said.