ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Conversation about Terminology, virtual town hall with Mark Rivera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the 14th installment in a series of digital town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A CONVERSATION ABOUT: TERMINOLOGY, Thursday, September 17 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchor Mark Rivera.
Hispanic? Latino/a? Latinx? Spanish? Why the difference in these terms and what is the origin of each? Why do people identify as one over the other? And what does it mean in today's political and social environment?
Chicago has a very diverse mix of Spanish-speaking communities: Mexican, Puerto Rican, Central American, Dominican, Cuban, South American. And then there are those who are born here and identify as Spanish, but choose not to use any of those labels.
In this week's digital town hall, Mark Rivera kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month speaking to representatives from two of Chicago's largest Latin-American communities, of different professions and generations to hear their perspectives on the various terminology, and what the different labels mean to them.
In addition, this town hall will examine how Chicago's Black and Brown communities have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, exploring some of the inequities that contribute to the disparities. And also to be explored are this community's support for racial justice and the strong push to make sure everyone completes the Census and registers to vote.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Rosita López, Professor Emerita of Educational Administration and Leadership, Northern Illinois University
- Jorge Valdivia, Arts & Media Consultant
- Kenny Martin-Ocásio, Senior Vice President of Community Integration, Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness.
- Lucy Angel, Founder of Luce Ends and Co-Founder of Grocery RunClub
The virtual town hall was also exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with Windy City Live's Val Warner
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with ABC 7's Evelyn Holmes
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, a virtual town hall with Windy City Live's Val Warner
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020: Hosted by Cheryl Burton, on the aftermath of George Floyd's death
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020: Hosted by Karen Jordan and Hosea Sanders, on organizational social change
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020: Hosted by Evelyn Holmes and Will Jones,on youth movements
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 25, 2020: Hostel by Terrell Brown and Leah Hope, on racism in public education
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 2, 2020: Hosted by Hosea Sanders, on summer festivals
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 9, 2020: Hosted by Samantha Chatman, on Black Greek letter organizations
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 16, 2020: Hosted by Cheryl Burton, on violence
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 23, 2020: Hosted by Jim Rose, on race and racism in sports
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on July 23, 2020: Hosted by WCL's Val Warner, on race and education during COVID-19
Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on August 6, 2020: Hosted by Samantha Chatman, on mental health in the Black community
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on August 13 with ABC 7's Evelyn Holmes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/
About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.
ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Conversation about Terminology, virtual town hall with Mark Rivera
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More