Pedestrian seriously injured in Grand Crossing hit-and-run crash: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on the South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood near East 71st Street and South Woodlawn Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

The driver fled the scene in their vehicle in an unknown direction.

Police are working to get a description of the vehicle involved to find the driver.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

