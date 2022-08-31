26-year-old woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed disabled man in heat of fight

Kiani Phoenix was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a disabled man in Queens.

QUEENS, New York -- Police have arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a disabled man over the weekend in Queens, New York..

Kiani Phoenix, 26, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident started as a fight around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

People were trying to keep two women apart and then one woman got behind the wheel of a black Honda Accord. Then, the other woman confronted the woman in the car.

The woman then backed the car up and drove onto the sidewalk before driving forward. Everyone was able to get out of the way, except for a disabled man who was sitting quietly the whole time. The woman ran him over and then reversed the car and ran over him again. A second man who was nearby was also hurt.

The woman then drove away.

"Turn yourself in - you took an innocent life. You took someone's father, grandfather. Turn yourself in," said Eliabeth Drinankle.

Neighbors who knew Milton Storch, 59, say he was kind and friendly.

"He's a good gentleman. He's a good gentleman. Good-hearted. He helps out, he looks out for everybody," said BQ Mami.

EMS responded to the the scene and were able to get Storch to the hospital, where he died after having suffered serious head trauma.

Neighbors say the deli just a few blocks from his home was where he spent most of his time.

"He comes out, he goes up there - have a coffee and just sitting there talking to people, because there's a lot of people in the neighborhood that they just know, to talk that they congregate in that area. You never know what's going to happen," added BQ Mami.

Police say the other people involved in the fight were cooperating.