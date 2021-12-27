hit and run

Schiller Park hit-and-run on Christmas Day leaves 1 dead, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Schiller Park police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place on Christmas Day.

Schiller Park police said they responded to the scene of a reported hit-and-run accident in the 9400 block of Irving Park Road just before 10 p.m.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, then pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, police said.

Police did not share any additional information about the victim, including their age or gender.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a black Volvo S60, was recovered in Chicago with fire damage just before 5 a.m. the next morning.

Schiller Park police detectives and crash reconstruction officers are currently investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at 847-678-4794.
