dogs stolen

Man lit fire in Hobart pet store, walked out with puppy, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for arson suspect after Hobart dog stolen

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hobart police are asking for the public's help to find the man who set a fire in a pet store and stole a puppy late last month.

Investigators said security video from Oct. 26 shows a man going into a cubicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of East 83rd Avenue to play with dogs.

He's then seen pouring liquid on the floor from what appears to be a water bottle and igniting it, causing a fire, and running out with a black French bulldog beagle mix puppy.

RELATED: Woman caught on camera stealing puppy from Lombard pet store

An employee said he drove away in a gray vehicle with an Illinois license plate. It was missing the front driver's side hubcap and the front bumper, the worker said.

An employee at the pet store was able to put out the fire.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or by e-mail at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobartdogsurveillancesurveillance cameradogs stolenpuppyarsonsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS STOLEN
Video shows thief grabbing French bulldog from Englewood yard
Florida shootout: Dog breeder exchanges gunfire with teen robbers
3 dogs found safe after doggie daycare transport van stolen
Puppy stolen from suburban pet store: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News