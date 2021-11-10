Man lit fire in Hobart pet store, walked out with puppy, police say

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- Hobart police are asking for the public's help to find the man who set a fire in a pet store and stole a puppy late last month.Investigators said security video from Oct. 26 shows a man going into a cubicle about 4:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of East 83rd Avenue to play with dogs.He's then seen pouring liquid on the floor from what appears to be a water bottle and igniting it, causing a fire, and running out with a black French bulldog beagle mix puppy.An employee said he drove away in a gray vehicle with an Illinois license plate. It was missing the front driver's side hubcap and the front bumper, the worker said.An employee at the pet store was able to put out the fire.Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Robert Brazil at 219-942-4666 or by e-mail at rbrazil@cityofhobart.org.