MADISON, Wis. -- Granny, get your gun.
Florence Teeters, a 104-year-old Wisconsin woman, got her first hunting license this week then and nabbed a deer on her first time out.
Teeters vowed to hunt last year after she holed up with her son, Bill, in a hunting blind. The pair watched for deer together, but only Bill could take the shot.
The mother of five, who raised her children to be hunters, decided she wanted a buck of her own, CNN reported.
So, this week, she returned to the blind a licensed hunter. "Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license," her son told the Wisconsin DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement.
RELATED: DNR encourages deer hunters to look for, kill feral pigs
And after about two hours of watchful waiting, the pair spotted a buck about 90 feet away.
"I tapped her on the knee and I pointed," the younger Teeters said. She nodded, smiled, then she took the shot.
It was a direct hit.
"I got a buck! I got a buck!" she hollered.
RELATED: 5 men 'just out to kill something' arrested in large Wisconsin deer poaching investigation
With her win, she became the oldest Wisconsin woman to get licensed and harvest a deer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.
"After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's long-established tradition of deer hunting," said DNR Secretary-designee Preston D. Cole in a news release. "This proves that Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is for every generation."
But the centenarian is probably used to the excitement -- Bill said his mother is an avid zipliner and makes it a point to party at Mardi Gras every year.
(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
104-year-old kills buck on opening day to become Wisconsin's oldest hunter
HUNTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News