Man steals donation jar full of money meant for Gaza orphans from Bridgeview restaurant: VIDEO

A man was caught on video stealing a donation jar meant for Gaza orphans caught up in the Israel-Hamas war from Holy Buckets Halal Chicken and Pizza.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured a man, inside a southwest suburban restaurant, grabbing a donation jar full of money meant for orphans in Gaza before slowly walking out the door.

It happened last Thursday at the Holy Buckets Halal Chicken and Pizza. That's on 87th Street near Harlem in Bridgeview.

The man claimed he was waiting for friends, but when the cashier walked away for a moment, he got up and grabbed the large plastic jar.

The restaurant owner said he is frustrated, adding that the jar probably had about $2,500 in it.

Bridgeview police are investigating.

One possible clue, the owner said, is that someone had called the restaurant earlier that day, asking if they were still collecting donations.