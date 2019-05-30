This segment is produced with and sponsored by La-Z-Boy.
Spring is the time to change up your look, especially in your house!
What are the new trends and options out there? Lead Designer for La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Decor, Stephanie Musgrave stops by WCL to talk about it, and to remind everyone of the Grand Re-Opening of the newly remodeled Algonquin store located at 1565 S. Randall Road. All the Chicagoland locations are celebrating the event - 30% off everything in the store and a free accessory with purchases over $499!
The stores also offer FREE design services, either in your home or at the store. Contact any of the La-Z-Boy locations to schedule your design appointment today!
Check out the La-Z-Boy website for all this and more: https://www.la-z-boy.com/chicago
2019 New Room Decor Trends with La-Z-Boy
