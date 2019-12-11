Great Chicago Light Fight: Joliet man 'spreads the Christmas cheer'

JOLIET (WLS) -- Meet Scott Kintz, the latest contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight. Kintz has set up Christmas light shows at his house in Joliet every December for the past eight years."I do it just to spread the Christmas cheer, the joy, bring the smiles on kids' faces," Kintz said.This year's display includes 37,300 lights, which are synched up to 20 different songs. Rather than being played through speakers, the songs are broadcast through an FM radio station.At the first night of each year's show, Kintz and his wife invite over neighbors for hot chocolate and treats. He knows the light show can attract a bit of traffic, so he makes sure the entire neighborhood feels included."I've had a lady who lost her husband, and was having a hard time with Christmas," Kintz said. "The light show helped her get back in the Christmas spirit. Little things like that."______________Think you have the best holiday decorations around?Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. We will accept entries until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13.We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Monday, December 16. Good luck!