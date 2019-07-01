Illinois attorney general warns consumers of flood repair fraudsters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The seemingly never-ending rain lately has caused a lot of flooding and flood-related damage. And where there's water, there are storm chasers.Storm chasers are fraudsters who pressure people into making quick and expensive clean-up decisions. The Illinois attorney general warns consumers to be wary of salesmen going door to door.Instead, the AG's office advises consumers to ask acquaintances for recommendations and shop around to get different opinions and price quotes. Seek out a contractor who is insured and licensed. Don't feel rushed to sign a contract; always get an estimate first. Pay in installments as work is being completed.