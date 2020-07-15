Windy City LIVE

Transform your backyard into an oasis with American Sale

This segment produced with and sponsored by American Sale.

With all of us sheltering in place and beginning to gather in small groups, the backyard is the perfect place to get together and socially distance at the same time! But has your patio furniture seen better days? Or do you just need an upgrade? American Sale has everything you need to transform your backyard into an oasis. The president of American Sale, Bob Jones III, chatted with Val about all the options they have to offer. Plus you still have time to get great savings during "The Great American Sale" - and they have a team of trained product specialists to help you every step of the way!

Check them out on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmericanSale

Twitter: @AmericanSale
Instagram: @AmericanSale
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Meals made easy with The Fresh Plan
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
Healthy lentil salad recipe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Black-owned South Holland syrup business sees sales boom
Tornado Watch issued for southern suburbs
Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
IL tax refunds delayed, some residents say
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Show More
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot over weekend
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught George Floyd
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
More TOP STORIES News