We wanted to give someone an entire room makeover with our friends at The Room Place, so we launched the "Change of Space" contest, asking you to nominate someone who needed a new room. We had a lot of entries, but one stood out. A young man, Jordan Smith, nominated his mom Traci. She is a single mom who has sacrificed to give her son the best she could. She has been in her apartment for a year - without any living room furniture! So we surprised Traci and took her on a shopping spree at the newest and largest The Room Place store at Lincolnwood Town Center. You won't believe the transformation!
The Room Place is celebrating the Grand Opening of the Lincolnwood store with a sale at all of their stores! Check it out on their website.
The Room Place gives single mom apartment makeover
