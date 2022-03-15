Hope Chest boutique in La Grange supports women's domestic violence shelter

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a boutique with a mission.
The Hope Chest is in La Grange.
It's an upscale resale shop that benefits Pillars Community Health's Constance Morris House, a domestic violence shelter.
Since it's founding in December 1994, The Hope Chest has donated over $1 million in monetary and in kind donations for the shelter.
