There will be a new way to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Chicago this winter: in a hot tub on the river.

There's a new way to cruise down the river this winter: the Chicago hot tub boat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a new way to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Chicago this winter: in a hot tub on the river.

Chicago Electric Boat Company is announcing their new hot tub boats, which take off Dec. 8.

The six-person heated vessels will be equipped with floating cup holders for BYOB drinks, underwater lights, waterproof Bluetooth speakers and much more, the company said.

The boats launch from the company's Marina City location, located at 300 N. State St., and cruise down the main branch of the Chicago River, taking riders as far east as Michigan Avenue and as far west as Wells Street.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx health update: Actor reportedly seen boating on Chicago River

There will be a minimum age of 13 to cruise.

Cruises will operate Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., and until 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Hot tub boats are $250 on weekdays and $315 on weekends for 90-minute cruises.

Reservations are now open at www.chicagoelectricboats.com.