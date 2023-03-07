Massive house fire causes collapse in Back of the Yards, CFD says

A massive house fire caused a building collapse in the 5100 block of South Union Avenue in Back of the Yards, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A massive fire broke out on Chicago's South Side on Monday night, fire officials said.

Flames engulfed a home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 5100 block of South Union Avenue, causing it to collapse.

It is not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the fire. The Chicago Fire Department said no searches were conducted due to the collapse.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

