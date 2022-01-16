house fire

Chicago house fire in Homan Square sends 2 children, woman in 60s to hospital

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago house fire in Homan Square sends 3 to hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house fire in Chicago sent three people to the hospital Sunday morning.

Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire in the city's Homan Square neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Highland, Ind. Meijer fires likely set as distraction for shoplifters, police say

Video shows the massive blaze that went up on West Lexington Street Sunday.

Investigators said a woman in her 60s and two children were at the hospital being checked out.

RELATED | Chicago Fire Department shares what high-rise residents should never do if there's a fire

They're now investigating the cause.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohoman squarefire escapebuilding firefire departmentsfireapartment firehouse firefire safetyfire rescuechicago fire departmentfire sireninvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
12 dead, including 8 children, after house fire in Philly
3 dead, 1 injured in River Grove house fire
Young couple helps woman escape burning Buffalo Grove home
TOP STORIES
Newborn found dead in duffle bag outside CFD station: police
Activists call for civil rights charges against Jason Van Dyke
Wis. hunters set tangled bucks free instead of killing them: VIDEO
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Standoff at Texas synagogue ends with all hostages safe, suspect dead
Hero neighbor jumps into frozen pond to save 6-year-old girl
Novak Djokovic leaves Australia after court rejects visa challenge
Show More
Fatal Amtrak shooting suspect on the run, police say
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in West Garfield Park, police say
Chicago weekend violence leaves 19 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Hostages in N. Texas synagogue 'out alive and safe,' Gov. Abbott says
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase Sunday
More TOP STORIES News