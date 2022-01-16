Chicago house fire in Homan Square sends 2 children, woman in 60s to hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house fire in Chicago sent three people to the hospital Sunday morning.
Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire in the city's Homan Square neighborhood.
Video shows the massive blaze that went up on West Lexington Street Sunday.
Investigators said a woman in her 60s and two children were at the hospital being checked out.
They're now investigating the cause.
Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.
