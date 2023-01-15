77-year-old man in grave condition after rescue from Little Italy house fire, officials say

A man is in grave condition after the Chicago Fire Department rescued him from a Little Italy house fire, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rescued a person from a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's West Side, officials said.

The fire broke out at about 1:15 a.m. near South Bishop Street and West Polk Street in the Little Italy neighborhood. ABC7 was told one person was trapped in a basement.

A 77-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in grave condition. A 71-year-old woman was also treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

It's not yet known how the fire started.