Massive fire destroys Burr Ridge home, estimated half-million in damage, officials say

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A massive fire broke out early Saturday morning at a home in suburban Burr Ridge.Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the 5-thousand square foot house in the 100 block of Kraml Drive."We got a call for a structure fire, when we pulled up we had a fire in the rear of the house on the deck, extending all the way to the second floor to the roof,"said Battalion Chief Jeff Jeff Allenspach with the Tri-State Fire Protection District.Everyone made out of the home before the fire department arrived, according to Allenspach.A cause is still under investigation but officials said the fire appeared to start outside of the home."It started some large pine trees on fire and the pine trees started the attic area of the house on fire," Allenspach said.Allenspach said the damage is estimated at around half a million dollars.