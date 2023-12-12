17-year-old girl from small town shot to death in Houston, TX road rage incident: police

Investigators have identified 17-year-old Louise Wilson as the victim, who was trying to avoid hitting a vehicle that hit the brake suddenly when she cut off another vehicle.

HOUSTON -- A teenage girl from a small Texas town has been identified as the victim in a deadly road rage shooting Sunday in downtown Houston.

Louise Jean Wilson, 17, was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to family members. She and her friends were driving to Galveston, Texas for a short getaway.

Houston police responded about 1:05 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a car damaged by gunfire.

Wilson, the driver, died at the scene. A 17-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was treated and released. A third person was not injured.

Police believe Wilson unintentionally swerved in front of the gunman's car to avoid another vehicle that was braking. The suspect responded with violence.

"After she cut him off, he drives up next to her and discharged his weapon into the vehicle, striking her, and then fled the scene," Houston Police Department Cmdr. Jonathon Halliday said Sunday.

On Monday, her uncle, Leo Amoling, set up a GoFundMe in support of Wilson's family and told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK, "Louise was a great girl, a wonderful soul, a great daughter, granddaughter and sister, and to have her life senselessly taken by a dirtbag. This should not have happened."

Wilson was from Whitney, Texas, a small town 40 miles northwest of Waco. She was homeschooled. She graduated from high school in May, Amoling said.

Amoling said that he and Wilson's father served in the military.

"This is not the country we fought to protect, and it breaks my heart because it's not just happening to us. There is a real crime issue in this country. We just want justice," Amoling said.

HPD has released only a vague description of the shooter. He is described as a male driving a black or dark-colored four-door sedan, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Wilson's visitation is on Monday, Dec. 18 in Whitney.