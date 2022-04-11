Houston police say man shot while dropping off child with ex because new girlfriend was with him

HOUSTON -- Houston police are still looking for a mother accused of shooting her ex as he was dropping off their child, according to police.Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in southeast Houston.According to police, the argument may have started because the man brought his current girlfriend with him.The man was shot in the side and rushed to a local hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.The shooting took place at the woman's grandmother's home, which is where the parents regularly meet for child drop-off.Police have not released a description of the woman or her vehicle.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.