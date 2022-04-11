man shot

Houston police say man shot while dropping off child with ex because new girlfriend was with him

Houston violence: Man expected to survive
By
Search for mom who allegedly shot ex during child drop-off, HPD says

HOUSTON -- Houston police are still looking for a mother accused of shooting her ex as he was dropping off their child, according to police.

Officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in southeast Houston.

According to police, the argument may have started because the man brought his current girlfriend with him.

The man was shot in the side and rushed to a local hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

The shooting took place at the woman's grandmother's home, which is where the parents regularly meet for child drop-off.

Police have not released a description of the woman or her vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
