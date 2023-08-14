A grumpy grinch tried to ruin Christmas, but he can't ruin Monday's Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert!

'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical' coming to Broadway in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grumpy Grinch tried to ruin Christmas, but he can't ruin Monday's Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert!

The Grinch will make a special appearance at the annual Millennium Park event.

His cameo is a preview to "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical," which arrives in Chicago in December at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

RELATED: 'MJ The Musical' director Christopher Wheeldon on how they're paying tribute to Michael Jackson

The Grinch himself came to the studio to talk with ABC7 Chicago!

The Chicago Summer Concert kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park. The event will happen rain or shine, barring severe weather warnings.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the free event.

Tickets for "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" go on sale in October and runs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. The musical is recommended for audiences ages five and older.