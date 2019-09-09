Did you know that 94% of car crashes are caused by distracted driving?
According to ValuePenguin.com, 90% of people have admitted to engaging in risky driving behavior.
Whether you're on your phone, playing with the radio, eating a meal or checking on your child, it's all considered distracted driving.
So get that temptation away and put your phone in the backseat.
If you do need to grab a snack or check on your child, pull over first.
For more information about how to avoid distracted driving, visit ValuePenguin.com.
QUICK TIP
