Did you know that 94% of car crashes are caused by distracted driving?According to ValuePenguin.com , 90% of people have admitted to engaging in risky driving behavior.Whether you're on your phone, playing with the radio, eating a meal or checking on your child, it's all considered distracted driving.So get that temptation away and put your phone in the backseat.If you do need to grab a snack or check on your child, pull over first.For more information about how to avoid distracted driving, visit ValuePenguin.com