Quick Tip

Quick Tip: How to clean smartwatches and fitness trackers without ruining them

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Quick Tip: How to clean smartwatches and fitness trackers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Because they are worn daily smartwatches and fitness trackers get dirty, sweaty, clogged up with lint, and caked with grime. Gross. According to PCMAG, there's an easy solution to this problem, one that doesn't require much time or supplies. Smartwatches and fitness trackers can be cleaned using common household items.

When cleaning the screen: Never use chemical solvents. All you need to do to clean an electronic screen is firmly wipe it down using a microfiber cloth. If you don't have a microfiber cloth an unused coffee filter can be used in a pinch.

Don't ignore the band: Detaching the band from your watch makes it easier to get it clean. Simple soapy water is best for cleaning most band materials such as silicone and metal. If you have a leather band stick with leather cleaner and solution.
The nooks and crannies of your device can get jammed up with dirt and grime. Remember to clean the corners and hidden spaces of your device using a small cotton swab or q-tip.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologychicagoloopiteamfitnesstech giftsquick tiptechnologyi teamelectronicssmartphones
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Tips to avoid being a victim of an app scam
Majority of Americans had financial regrets last year: Survey
Quick Tip: How to avoid online dating scams ahead of Valentine's Day
New scam targets consumers ordering free COVID tests
TOP STORIES
Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in crash, police say
2 charged in crime spree, murder of father putting up Christmas lights
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Warm weather brings Chicagoans out for shopping, sunshine
CHIditarod rolls back into town to fight hunger
Ukrainian woman weds Chicago area fiancé ahead of return home
Show More
15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting, police say
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia's nuclear plant strike?
Man shot inside living room less than 1 hour after another found dead
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Chicago Weather: Warm, windy Saturday with PM storms
More TOP STORIES News