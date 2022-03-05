Quick Tip: How to clean smartwatches and fitness trackers without ruining them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Because they are worn daily smartwatches and fitness trackers get dirty, sweaty, clogged up with lint, and caked with grime. Gross. According to PCMAG, there's an easy solution to this problem, one that doesn't require much time or supplies. Smartwatches and fitness trackers can be cleaned using common household items.When cleaning the screen: Never use chemical solvents. All you need to do to clean an electronic screen is firmly wipe it down using a microfiber cloth. If you don't have a microfiber cloth an unused coffee filter can be used in a pinch.Don't ignore the band: Detaching the band from your watch makes it easier to get it clean. Simple soapy water is best for cleaning most band materials such as silicone and metal. If you have a leather band stick with leather cleaner and solution.The nooks and crannies of your device can get jammed up with dirt and grime. Remember to clean the corners and hidden spaces of your device using a small cotton swab or q-tip.