Howard Brown Health workers set to go on strike Tuesday in protest of planned layoffs

As Howard Brown Health care workers plan to strike Tuesday, they warn planned job cuts will further compromise care for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Howard Brown Health workers prepared signs Monday afternoon for a three-day strike starting Tuesday over what they describe as unfair labor practices.

They're planning demonstrations in front of several Howard Brown Health locations.

"We have shown up to bargain in good faith every time," said former Howard Brown Health event planner Julian Modugno.

But Howard Brown Health confirmed last week that it was moving ahead with its proposed workforce reductions to close a $12 million revenue shortfall.

Modugno is one of dozens of workers let go.

"All of us on that were on the lay-off list were locked out our computers and emails on Friday afternoon," Modugno said.

Hundreds of workers are planning to participate in the strike.

Union members argue the LGBTQ+ focused health organization is already short-staffed. They warn the job cuts will further compromise care for those who need it the most.

"At Sheridan we already don't have enough bilingual Spanish-speaking staff so there are plenty of times myself I have to jump in help," Howard Brown Health Bilingual Health Educator Josseline Almengor said.

Almengor said she's fighting for her patients and her colleagues who lost their jobs.

"There's been a lot of emotions in the past days, mainly anger, but that anger is also fueling us because Howard Brown doesn't appreciate their staff, nevertheless their patients," Almengor said.

A Howard Brown Health spokesperson said in an email statement late Monday afternoon: "We support our employees in the union and their right to express their opinion. For our patients, we are continuing services."