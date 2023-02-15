Willow Springs man, 22, charged with DUI in deadly I-55 crash: ISP

A fiery crash on I-55 caused a major rush hour backup in Will County.

WILL COUNTY (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Willow Springs man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 55 in Will County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said Wednesday.

Joseph M. Marszalik has been taken to the Will County Jail after the charges were filed, ISP said.

It was not immediately clear which vehicle he was driving in the incident.

Three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash on I-55 in Will County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Weber Road at about 3:49 a.m.

One vehicle was traveling south on I-55 and sideswiped another vehicle before stopping in the lane of traffic, police said.

A third vehicle then struck the vehicle that had stopped, causing it to catch fire, police said. The driver in that first vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in the third vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person killed had not been publicly identified Wednesday morning.

