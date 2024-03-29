Semi-truck driver shot on I-65 in Jasper County, Indiana State Police say

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A semi-truck driver was shot while driving on a highway Thursday in Northwest Indiana.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on I-65 in Jasper County, Indiana State Police said.
The driver was driving southbound when they were shot about six miles south of a highway exit near Roselawn and Demotte, police said.
SEE ALSO | Medical examiner ID's man found shot to death after rollover crash on I-94 near South Holland
The victim was transported by medical transport helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis, police said.
The roadway was closed while the helicopter landed at the scene.
The latest condition of the victim was not immediately known.
SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 1 shot on Stevenson Expressway in Brighton Park, Illinois State Police say
No further information about the shooting was immediately available.