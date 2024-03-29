Semi-truck driver shot on I-65 in Jasper County, Indiana State Police say

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A semi-truck driver was shot while driving on a highway Thursday in Northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on I-65 in Jasper County, Indiana State Police said.

The driver was driving southbound when they were shot about six miles south of a highway exit near Roselawn and Demotte, police said.

The victim was transported by medical transport helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis, police said.

The roadway was closed while the helicopter landed at the scene.

The latest condition of the victim was not immediately known.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.