Eastbound I-80 closed between Larkin, Houbolt after crash; cows run loose on expressway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Cattle loose on I-80; EB lanes shut down near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Eastbound lanes of I-80 are closed between Larkin and Houbolt road as a cows run loose on the expressway.

Joliet police are on the scene keeping the lanes closed. Westbound lanes are also moving extremely slowly due to the cattle, who appeared to largely be wandering the grassy median separating east- and westbound lanes.

Illinois State Police confirmed the crash involved a cattle hauler. Footage from Chopper 7HD showed another semi involved in the crash as well, though police have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved.

The extent of injuries to the drivers involved in the crash were not immediately clear. Officials said some cattle did die as a result of the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, state police said. Drivers should find alternate routes.
