fatal crash

Wrong-way Will County crash leaves 3 dead on I-80, Illinois State Police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Will County: ISP

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people died in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded about 12:15 a.m. to westbound I-80 at La Grange Road for a multi-car crash involving a wrong-way driver, police said.

Three people died in the crash.

RELATED: 5 hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash after driver goes wrong way near Edgewater: Chicago police

The westbound lanes were closed just after 1 a.m., and traffic was diverted off to La Grange Road while police investigated.

All lanes reopened about 5:25 a.m.

RELATED: Police officer hurt in Wauconda crash after using squad car to stop wrong-way driver: report

Police did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash occurred or if anyone else was involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countycar crashfatal crashwrong waycrash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Bartlett teen charged in fatal rollover crash
1 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on SE Side
Hit-and-run that killed Aurora teen remains unsolved
3 killed in wrong-way I-55 crash on SW Side
TOP STORIES
CPD supt. to speak after 7 kids shot, 1 killed this weekend
3 Chicago-area priests removed from ministry amid investigations
5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: CPD
58 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
Victim ID'd in deadly Evanston shooting that led to Skokie manhunt
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Show More
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Harwood Heights standoff ends with 1 in custody, police say
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
Newborn baby found dead outside Milwaukee funeral home
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, slightly cooler Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News