Wrong-way Will County crash leaves 3 dead on I-80, Illinois State Police say

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people died in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Will County, Illinois State Police said.State troopers responded about 12:15 a.m. to westbound I-80 at La Grange Road for a multi-car crash involving a wrong-way driver, police said.Three people died in the crash.The westbound lanes were closed just after 1 a.m., and traffic was diverted off to La Grange Road while police investigated.All lanes reopened about 5:25 a.m.Police did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash occurred or if anyone else was involved.