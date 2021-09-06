Wrong-way Will County crash leaves 3 dead on I-80, Illinois State Police say

State troopers responded about 12:15 a.m. to westbound I-80 at La Grange Road for a multi-car crash involving a wrong-way driver, police said.
Three people died in the crash.
The westbound lanes were closed just after 1 a.m., and traffic was diverted off to La Grange Road while police investigated.
All lanes reopened about 5:25 a.m.
Police did not immediately provide additional information about how the crash occurred or if anyone else was involved.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.