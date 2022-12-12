10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Ten people were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash that involved a school bus in DuPage County Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded to westbound Interstate 88, near York Road and Oak Brook, just after 8:15 a.m. for a reported crash involving at least two vehicles and an occupied school bus.

Ten people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. One child and two adults from the bus were taken to hospitals, the FBI said.

The left lane of westbound I-88 near York Road was closed for an investigation about 8:20 a.m., with traffic getting by in the right lanes.

Police did not immediately provide information about how the crash occurred.