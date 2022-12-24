Parts of I-94 reopen in Indiana after tanker overturns amid slick conditions

Multiple troopers were also hit while working crash scenes Friday, police said.

The Indiana traffic report Friday was concerning. Officials asked motorists to avoid the roads after a tanker overturned.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Parts of Interstate 94 in Indiana reopened Saturday after being closed for at least 10 hours due to a crash on Friday.

On Friday, Indiana State Police said motorists should avoid eastbound I-94 toward Michigan and into Michigan, after a tanker carrying hazardous material rolled over due to slick road conditions. The crash happened at the 24.2 mile marker, or the Burns Harbor exit, in Porter.

Sodium Hydroxide had to be removed from the vehicle before it could be moved, ISP said.

I-94 was also closed on Friday at exit 4 in Niles, Michigan due to numerous crashes and weather, police said.

"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.

It's not clear when I-94 in Michigan might reopen.

Troopers were also working on crashes on Interstate 65 and I-94. White-out conditions brought traffic to a standstill on I-65 near Lowell. Many roads, as well as on and off ramps, remain snow-covered.

Multiple troopers were also hit while working crash scenes Friday, police said.

Despite an overnight effort of treating roads and clearing out snow from area expressways, extremely low temperatures after a winter snow storm are caused slick roads across the Chicago area.

"They're bad, really bad," Lake County, Indiana resident Jim Fleeger said. "Just the road conditions are bad; 65's closed down south of here. And, then the back roads here, north and south roads, are pretty much drifted over."

Ronald Dumas was on the roads when he passed another semi crash, this one on I-65 south near the Lowell exit.

"I hate that happened south of here, you know the truck jack-knifed," Dumas said. "It's a person's life involved, you know? You can replace freight. You can't replace a person."

Some truck drivers planned to continue on the roads, as this winter's wrath keeps a steady grip on northwest Indiana.

"Well, I just got to pull back over and go to sleep and see what time they're going to stop. Get in the horse lane, man. My company does pretty good. They gave me - I don't have to deliver it until Monday, so I'm just trying to make it home for Christmas," Kenndrick Davis said.

Indiana State Police had not reported any injuries as of Friday evening.

