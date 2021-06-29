Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 301 cases, 6 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 301 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Tuesday.The state also reported a major milestone: more than 6 million people in Illinois are now fully vaccinated.There have been 1,391,480 total COVID cases, including 23,223 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 46,005 specimens for a total of 25,755,919 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 21 to June 28 remains unchanged at 0.8%.As of Monday night, 448 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 103patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,564,172 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,381. There were 23,095 vaccines administered in Illinois Monday.