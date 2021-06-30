coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 259 cases, 6 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 259 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,391,739 total COVID cases, including 23,227 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,181 specimens for a total of 25,797,100 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 22 to June 29 remains unchanged at 0.9%.

As of Tuesday night, 439 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 103 patients were in the ICU and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 12,594,182 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,706. There were 30,010 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.
