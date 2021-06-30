Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 259 cases, 6 deaths

Quincy COVID outbreak at camp leads to nearly 100 cases; masks not required among unvaccinated: IDPH
There have been 1,391,739 total COVID cases, including 23,227 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,181 specimens for a total of 25,797,100 since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 22 to June 29 remains unchanged at 0.9%.
As of Tuesday night, 439 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 103 patients were in the ICU and 40 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 12,594,182 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 43,706. There were 30,010 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.