Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 617 cases, 11 deaths

1st drawing for Illinois COVID vaccine lottery Thursday
There have been 1,394,852 total COVID cases, including 23,289 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. The update comes as the state reported zero COVID deaths on Monday.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 34,204 specimens for a total of 26,023,512since the pandemic began.
Chicago COVID emergency travel order replaced with advisory
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 2-8 is at 1.6 %.
Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code
As of Wednesday night, 423 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 76 patients were in the ICU and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
A total of 12,718,580 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,227. There were 24,481 vaccines administered in Illinois Wednesday.