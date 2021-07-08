Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 617 cases, 11 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 617 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,394,852 total COVID cases, including 23,289 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. The update comes as the state reported zero COVID deaths on Monday.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 34,204 specimens for a total of 26,023,512since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 2-8 is at 1.6 %.As of Wednesday night, 423 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 76 patients were in the ICU and 36 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,718,580 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,227. There were 24,481 vaccines administered in Illinois Wednesday.