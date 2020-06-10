Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K with 129K total cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has surpassed 6,000 after health officials reported an additional 95 deaths Tuesday.
A total of 6,018 people in Illinois have now died from the virus.
Health officials announced 797 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 129,212.
Labs ran a total of 20,309 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,079,182. Over the past seven days, just four percent of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.
