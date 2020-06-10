Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K with 129K total cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has surpassed 6,000 after health officials reported an additional 95 deaths Tuesday.A total of 6,018 people in Illinois have now died from the virus.Health officials announced 797 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 129,212.Labs ran a total of 20,309 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,079,182. Over the past seven days, just four percent of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.