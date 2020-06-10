Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K with 129K total cases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has surpassed 6,000 after health officials reported an additional 95 deaths Tuesday.

A total of 6,018 people in Illinois have now died from the virus.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Health officials announced 797 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 129,212.

Labs ran a total of 20,309 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,079,182. Over the past seven days, just four percent of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoissocial distancingcoronavirus deathsface maskjb pritzkercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscoronavirus teststay at home order
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Lightfoot to announce cash assistance program for residents
MLS to resume season with tournament starting July 8
What to know about Illinois' 129K COVID-19 cases
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer dead, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park home
Navy Pier reopening with restaurants, boat rides Wednesday
LIVE: Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing
Remains found on property of Chad Daybell, man tied to missing kids
1 in custody after fatal shooting in Old Town: police
New Pilsen drive-in to show 'Star Wars'
Strong, fast storms move through Chicago area downing trees, power lines
Show More
Dick Johnson, longtime Chicago news reporter and anchor, has died
Woman gets Merriam-Webster to redefine 'racism'
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with a few showers Wednesday
Mayor Lightfoot to announce cash assistance program for residents
Drone video shows 64,000 endangered turtles near Great Barrier Reef
More TOP STORIES News