coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,220 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

65% of Illinoisans 65 or older received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Monday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,223,083 COVID-19 cases, including 21,103 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.


As of Sunday night, 1,182 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients were in the ICU and 98 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 15-21 is 2.9%.


A total of 5,341,895 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses. There were 41,343 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

-Cook County: 1 female 50, 1 male 60, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
-DeKalb County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s

-Lake County: 1 male 60s
-Marshall County: 1 male 80s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
-Will County: 1 male 80s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Woodlawn wellness center aims to fight healthcare inequality
IL, IN to expand vaccination eligibility Monday
IL reports 1,431 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview neighborhood
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
CPS announces 'healing-centered' plan to address trauma
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
New ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days
Show More
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Rice tossing creates 3D works of art
21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Crash takes down overhead expressway sign in NW Indiana
More TOP STORIES News