Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,220 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,220 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Monday.IDPH reported a total of 1,223,083 COVID-19 cases, including 21,103 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Sunday night, 1,182 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients were in the ICU and 98 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 15-21 is 2.9%.A total of 5,341,895 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 5,756,795.A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses. There were 41,343 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 50, 1 male 60, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s-DeKalb County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s-Lake County: 1 male 60s-Marshall County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s-Will County: 1 male 80s