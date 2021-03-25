Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,190 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Gov. Pritzker gets COVID vaccine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10445283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Governor JB Pritzker receives a Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield Wednesday,

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths Thursday.IDPH reported a total of 1,229,898 COVID-19 cases, including 21,171 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Wednesday night, 1,251 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 267 patients were in the ICU and 119 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 90,101 specimens for a total of 19,895,617 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 18-24 is 3.2%. For the past 14 days, test positivity has either held steady or increased each day, climbing from 2.5% to 3.2%.A total of 6,091,965 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 6,506,865.A total of 5,154,908 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night, including 364,144 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 101,175 doses. There were 118,544 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.The IDPH said it is working with the federal government on possible discrepancies in the reporting of the number of vaccines administered. IDPH said it is possible the number of doses administered is underreported and that it will update its data if a discrepancy is found.As of Tuesday, 66% of Illinoisans 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 32% of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received their first dose. In order for Illinois to move into Gov. Pritzker's Bridge Phase of reopening, 70% of residents 65 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine. In order to move into Phase 5 of reopening, at least 50% of residents 16 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 females 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+-Douglas County: 1 male 80s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s-Henry County: 1 male 60s-Kane County: 1 female 70s-Knox County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 60s-Macon County: 1 male 60s-Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-Massac County: 1 male 70s-McHenry County: 1 female 60s-Menard County: 1 female 70s-Randolph County: 1 female 70s-Saline County: 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 1 female 90s-St. Clair County: 1 male 70s-Tazewell County: 1 male 70s-Whiteside County: 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 male 80s-Williamson County: 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 female 90s