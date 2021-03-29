coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,761 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,761 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five deaths Monday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,239,589 COVID-19 cases, including 21,256 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Sunday night, 1,352 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 280 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,449 specimens for a total of 20,183,744since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 22-28 is 3.8%.

A total of 6,277,895 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 6,692,795.


A total of 5,577,614 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, including 367,430 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 103,769 doses. There were 49,192 doses reported administered in Illinois Saturday.

Gov. JB Pritzker is allowing health departments in areas where the demand for vaccines among eligible groups is declining to open up shots to anyone 16 and over now instead of waiting until April 12 when it's allowed statewide.

While all communities will continue to receive their baseline allocation of doses, new doses above that baseline will be allocated to high-demand areas where at-risk eligible residents face long waits for appointments.

Mobile rapid response vaccination teams will deploy over the next two weeks in five counties in Region 1 where IDPH epidemiologists have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends. These doses are on top of the allocation to the local health departments. These mobile teams will be providing single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to county residents. Appointments will be coordinated by the local health department.

Residents of Region 1 are also encouraged to visit the existing mass vaccination site set up in Winnebago County.


Illinois has administered doses to 69% of residents 65 and older, near the 70% threshold needed to move into the Bridge Phase of reopening. However, IDPH said rising hospitalization rates will prevent Illinois from moving into the Bridge Phase. IDPH epidemiologists will continue to focus on the most recent 10 days to monitor any acute trends that prevent the state from reaching the Bridge Phase.

The deaths reported Monday include:

-Cook County: 1 male 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
-Peoria County: 1 male 80s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
