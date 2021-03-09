Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,510 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,510 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths on Tuesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,201,027 COVID-19 cases, including 20,781 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Monday night, 1,177 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 263 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 53,445 specimens for a total of 18,733,271 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 2-8 is 2.8%.A total of 4,182,905 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,597,805.IDPH reports that a total of 3,463,150 vaccine doses have been administered, including 348,629 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 92,180 .On Monday, 75,372 vaccine doses were administered.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Champaign County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Kane County: 1 female 30s-Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s-Madison County: 1 male 60s-McHenry County: 1 male 80s-Monroe County: 1 male 90s-Rock Island County: 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 60s